Friday Morning Briefing: An era ends. An era begins.

Donald Trump's inauguration by the numbers 900,000: The number of people expected to attend, including protesters; about half the amount of President Obama's inauguration. 20: The expected duration, in minutes, of Trump's inauguration speech. 105: The longest inaugural speech, in minutes. It was delivered by William Henry Harrison in 1841 in a snowstorm. He wasn't wearing a hat or coat. He died of pneumonia a month later. 270,000: The number of protesters expected to converge on Washington. 28,000: The number of law enforcement officers expected to police downtown Washington. 4,200: The number of joints expected to be handed out by pro-marijuana activists on Inauguration Day. (A fun article on how 420 became synonymous with pot culture) 40: The percentage of ABC/Washington Post respondents who view Trump favorably. 58: The percentage of people who view President Barack Obama favorably, according to Gallup. 50*: The minimum number of House Democrats planning to boycott the inauguration. *Reuters estimate; USA Today is reporting at least 60. 64: The percentage of people who believe that wealthy people will gain influence under a Trump Administration, according to a Pew Research 40: The percentage of people who believe that they, themselves, will lose influence under a Trump administration. 33: The percentage of Trump Cabinet nominees without public-sector experience, the highest since the William McKinley administration (1897-1901). 34: The number of executive orders per year President Barack Obama issued during his tenure, the fewest since Grover Cleveland's first term (1885-1889), according to the American Presidency Project. (As a side note, if you are a presidential history buff, you could get lost for hours at this site.)
"When you think of what Trump is inheriting, it is an economy in which much of the recent crisis has been solved. The challenges that remain are the ones that are harder to fix." -- Jed Kolko, indeed.com. Western Union admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud. It will pay a fine of $586 million. While business leaders at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos relish the productivity gains technology can bring, they warned that the collateral damage to jobs needs to be taken more seriously. From taxi drivers to healthcare professionals, technologies such as robotics, driverless cars, artificial intelligence and 3-D printing mean more jobs are at risk. Around the country Tensions have increased this week near the construction site of the Dakota Access pipeline, with repeated clashes between protesters and police. Police used tear gas and fired bean-bag rounds to disperse crowds, and have arrested nearly 40 people since Monday, many of them on a bridge that has been the site of frequent confrontations, law enforcement officials said. The United States sent four detainees from the Guantanamo Bay military prison to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Obama's final prisoner transfers from a facility whose continued existence he said would be judged harshly by history. Obama whittled down the inmate population there to only 41, far short of fulfilling his promise to close the jail dating back to his 2008 presidential campaign.