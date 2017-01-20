Friday Morning Briefing: An era ends. An era begins.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Make America Great Again welcome concert in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2017.

Donald Trump's inauguration by the numbers 900,000: The number of people expected to attend, including protesters; about half the amount of President Obama's inauguration. 20: The expected duration, in minutes, of Trump's inauguration speech. 105: The longest inaugural speech, in minutes. It was delivered by William Henry Harrison in 1841 in a snowstorm. He wasn't wearing a hat or coat. He died of pneumonia a month later. 270,000: The number of protesters expected to converge on Washington. 28,000: The number of law enforcement officers expected to police downtown Washington. 4,200: The number of joints expected to be handed out by pro-marijuana activists on Inauguration Day. (A fun article on how 420 became synonymous with pot culture) 40: The percentage of ABC/Washington Post respondents who view Trump favorably. 58: The percentage of people who view President Barack Obama favorably, according to Gallup. 50*: The minimum number of House Democrats planning to boycott the inauguration. *Reuters estimate; USA Today is reporting at least 60. 64: The percentage of people who believe that wealthy people will gain influence under a Trump Administration, according to a Pew Research 40: The percentage of people who believe that they, themselves, will lose influence under a Trump administration. 33: The percentage of Trump Cabinet nominees without public-sector experience, the highest since the William McKinley administration (1897-1901). 34: The number of executive orders per year President Barack Obama issued during his tenure, the fewest since Grover Cleveland's first term (1885-1889), according to the American Presidency Project. (As a side note, if you are a presidential history buff, you could get lost for hours at this site.)

The upside: No jellyfish

A man exits the ice-hole after taking a dip in icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Yaroslavl, Russia, Jan. 19, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Around the world Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, head of Mexico's infamous Sinaloa drug cartel is expected to appear in a New York court, after his surprise , head of Mexico's infamous Sinaloa drug cartel is expected to appear in a New York court, after his surprise extradition from Mexico. Melbourne, Australia, killing four and injuring more than 20 people. Police eventually rammed the car and shot the 26-year-old driver in the arm, before dragging him from the vehicle and arresting him. Police said the man had a history of family violence and was wanted over a stabbing earlier in the day. A man plowed into a number of pedestrians in, Australia, killing four and injuring more than 20 people. Police eventually rammed the car and shot the 26-year-old driver in the arm, before dragging him from the vehicle and arresting him. Police said the man had a history of family violence and was wanted over a stabbing earlier in the day. the avalanche that hit an Italian mountain hotel almost two days ago and rescuers are working to free them from the snow. Up to 30 people were reported missing after the avalanche destroyed the hotel in central Italy on Wednesday afternoon. So far two bodies have been found and Italian media said two other bodies had been located. Six people have been found alive underalmost two days ago and rescuers are working to free them from the snow. Up to 30 people were reported missing after the avalanche destroyed the hotel in central Italy on Wednesday afternoon. So far two bodies have been found and Italian media said two other bodies had been located. Around Wall Street a classic remedy for economic stagnation and long unemployment lines. But that medicine may be too strong for an economy that has grown for eight years, with wages now rising and the jobless rate near what many economists consider "full" employment. Tax cuts, deregulation and more federal spending advocated by the incoming Trump administration areand long unemployment lines. But that medicine may be too strong for an economy that has grown for eight years, with wages now rising and the jobless rate near what many economists consider "full" employment. Quote of the day:

"When you think of what Trump is inheriting, it is an economy in which much of the recent crisis has been solved. The challenges that remain are the ones that are harder to fix." -- Jed Kolko, indeed.com. Western Union admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud. It will pay a fine of $586 million. While business leaders at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos relish the productivity gains technology can bring, they warned that the collateral damage to jobs needs to be taken more seriously. From taxi drivers to healthcare professionals, technologies such as robotics, driverless cars, artificial intelligence and 3-D printing mean more jobs are at risk. Around the country Tensions have increased this week near the construction site of the Dakota Access pipeline, with repeated clashes between protesters and police. Police used tear gas and fired bean-bag rounds to disperse crowds, and have arrested nearly 40 people since Monday, many of them on a bridge that has been the site of frequent confrontations, law enforcement officials said. The United States sent four detainees from the Guantanamo Bay military prison to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Obama's final prisoner transfers from a facility whose continued existence he said would be judged harshly by history. Obama whittled down the inmate population there to only 41, far short of fulfilling his promise to close the jail dating back to his 2008 presidential campaign.