Wednesday Morning Briefing: Two Iowa police officers ambushed

A police photographer takes pictures of a bullet holes in a Des Moines' police vehicle after two police officers were shot and killed in separate attacks described as "ambush-style" in Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 2, 2016.

Two police officers were killed in Des Moines in "ambush style" attacks, the Des Moines Register reported. We're waiting for updates.

As the presidential election careens to its conclusion, some armed militia groups are preparing for the possibility of a stolen election on Nov. 8 and civil unrest, should Hillary Clinton win. They say they won't fire the first shot, but they're not planning to leave their guns at home, either.

Asian shares tumbled to seven-week lows. Traders attributed the sell-off to the tightening of the presidential race. The Nikkei fell 308 points, or 1.8 percent. Digits of the day: 5 percent

Let's take a look at the Mexican peso, which has emerged as a financial market proxy for Trump's chances in the election (The rationale being that Trump's immigration policy would hurt the Mexican economy and by extension its currency). The peso fell 3.5 percent since the FBI Chief James Comey said the agency would review a new batch of Clinton emails. That's its weakest level since Oct. 7, two days before the second debate. In fact, the peso started falling two weeks ago, well before Comey's announcement. Since the third debate on Oct. 20, the peso has fallen 5 percent. In that same time, Trump's chances of winning the election have risen to 29 percent from 13 percent, according to fivethirtyeight.com.

User's note: This chart measures the amount of pesos per dollar. So the higher the amount pesos, the weaker the currency.

Day Of The Dead

A man wearing a skull mask is pictured on the Day of the Dead at Santa Maria Atzompa cemetery in Oaxaca, Mexico, Nov. 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Around the country

Hillary Clinton began her presidential campaign by promising to do what it takes to rein in Wall Street. And yet, Wall Street appears unperturbed by the prospect of a Clinton presidency. In fact, the banking industry has supported Clinton with buckets of cash and stocks have sold off on days when the Clinton campaign stumbles. A hacking group previously linked to the Russian government and attacks on the Democratic National Committee was behind recent cyber attacks that exploited a newly discovered Windows security flaw , Microsoft said. A proposal by Elon Musk's SpaceX to fuel its rockets while astronauts are aboard poses safety risks, a group of space industry experts that advises NASA told the U.S. space agency. "This is a hazardous operation," said Space Station Advisory Committee Chairman Thomas Stafford, a former NASA astronaut and retired Air Force general. The group's concerns were heightened after an explosion of an unmanned SpaceX rocket while it was being fueled on Sept. 1.

Around the world

The Malaysian Air Flight MH370 was in the middle of a death dive after running out of fuel when it vanished in midflight in March 2014, according to the most recent report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau. Russia told anti-government rebels holed up in Aleppo to leave by Friday evening, signaling it would extend a moratorium on air strikes against targets inside the city until then. A Brazilian prosecutor opened a criminal investigation into investments made by two state pension funds in a luxury Rio de Janeiro hotel that is part of the Trump franchise . The investigation is part of a wider probe into fraud at Brazilian state pension funds in which bribes were allegedly paid to secure investments. The Trump Organization denied any wrongdoing.

Around Wall Street

A major gasoline pipeline that is a crucial supply source for the East Coast could reopen as early as Saturday after an explosion in Alabama killed one worker and injured five others, Colonial Pipeline said. Some of the world's largest oil companies , including Saudi Aramco, Shell and BP, are planning to set up a global investment fund to develop technologies to cut carbon emissions and promote renewable energy. Conspicuously absent from the list: Exxon Mobil. Thanksgiving air travel in the United States is expected to rise 2.5 percent from last year, Airlines for America said.

Today's reason to live