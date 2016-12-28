Wednesday Morning Briefing: Israel backs off in Jerusalem

Jerusalem's city hall canceled a vote on applications to build nearly 500 new homes for Israelis in East Jerusalem, plans that had drawn U.S. criticism in a raging dispute over settlements in occupied territories. The move comes hours before Secretary of State John Kerry is slated to give a speech on his plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As princesses go, Carrie Fisher was about as tough as they come. Actually, she was pretty tough as far as action heroes go of any gender. She was also a skillful writer and satirist. She died yesterday at age 60 following a heart attack.

Japanese companies may become a more potent dealmaking force next year, with formidable war chests and Beijing's crackdown on capital outflows that prevent some Chinese rivals from making foreign acquisitions. Got a light?

A home-made "smog cannon" fires cannonballs made of "water and tobacco tar" to remind people the importance of protecting environment, in Xiangyang. China, Dec. 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer Around the country Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a symbolic visit to Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama, promising that his country would never wage war again. The visit was meant to highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance amid concerns that President-elect Donald Trump could forge a more complicated relationship with Tokyo. Top Montana lawmakers denounced a neo-Nazi rally planned for next month in a mountain town where white nationalists have threatened Jewish residents. The march is to support the mother of white supremacist leader Richard Spencer. Sherry Spencer is facing pressure from community members to sell a building she owns.

"We say to those few who seek to publicize anti-Semitic views that they shall find no safe haven here." – Representative Ryan Zinke. Three Chinese citizens were charged in the United States with insider trading obtained by hacking into networks and servers of law firms working on mergers, prosecutors said. The men made more than $4 million by placing trades in at least five company stocks based on inside information about deals involving Intel, Pitney Bowes and other deals. Around the world Turkey and Russia have agreed on a proposal toward a general ceasefire in Syria, which they will try to put into effect by midnight, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said later that a peace plan that involved President Bashar al-Assad would be "impossible," because the rebels would not accept him. Russian officials are walking back remarks made to the New York Times in which its acting director general admitted for the first time to mass doping in the country's sports system. The officials dismissed suggestions that the "institutional conspiracy" was state-sponsored, the New York Times reported. Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA now says the comments were distorted and taken out of context. Mexico is hoping to tie a bunch of issues together – from trade to immigration to security – when negotiations begin with the incoming Trump Administration. "It can't just be about one issue, as that would put us at a disadvantage," said Victor Giorgana, who chairs the foreign relations committee in Mexico's lower legislative house. Around Wall Street A jump in consumer spending in the final stretch of December significantly overcame a slow start to the U.S. holiday shopping season, and is likely to help many retailers beat sales forecasts, industry research groups said. Digits of the day: 18

Delta Air Lines is canceling an order for 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The 2005 order was valued at more than $4 billion at current list prices. Airfares have been falling due to excess flight capacity. With China's Lunar New Year festivities fast approaching, pig farmers in the world's biggest pork market have little to cheer. As they fatten herds to meet peak demand, a slump in retail prices and a spike in feed costs are grinding up profits. Today's reason to live

See you down the road, Ms. Fisher.