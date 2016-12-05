Monday Morning Briefing: Itxit? Italout? Italeave?

A supporter of the "No" faction for a referendum on constitutional reform holds a flare during a protest in front of Chigi palace in Rome, Italy, December 5, 2016.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi plans to resign after his referendum on constitutional reform was roundly rejected. It was yet another stinging rebuke to establishment forces in Western countries, following Britain's vote to withdraw from the European Union and Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election. Italy's referendum asked whether or not to speed up the legislative processes, but in reality it was a referendum on Renzi. His defeat throws the euro zone's third-largest economy into political turmoil. Renzi's opposition wants a referendum on Italy's participation in the EU, which, if successful, won't bode well for the trading bloc. Digits of the day: 1.6 percent

The markets have been sanguine about Italy so far. European markets were all called to open lower, but ended up rallying later in the morning. After falling to 20-month lows, the euro erased most of those losses and is slightly higher at $1.0707. The DAX in Germany rallied 1.6 percent, while the CAC in Paris is up 1. percent. In the United States, Dow Jones futures are up 91 points.

President-elect Donald Trump's latest diplomatic brickbats follow a phone call he accepted from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday that went against 37 years of foreign policy. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang didn't comment directly on Trump's latest criticisms. Lu said that he believes that, notwithstanding the phone call, Trump is clear about China's position on Taiwan and added that China has maintained contact with Trump's team. Farewell, Fidel

