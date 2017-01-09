Monday Morning Briefing: Texas stokes Taiwan’s agitation tour

A state-run Chinese tabloid warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that China would "take revenge" if he reneged on the one-China policy. The editorial came hours after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Governor Greg Abbott on a stopover in Houston. Abbott tweeted a photo of himself and Tsai seated at a table adorned with Taiwanese and U.S. flags.

China had asked the United States not to allow Tsai to enter the country or have formal government meetings under the one-China policy. Trump agitated China last month after accepting a congratulatory phone call from Tsai. Quote of the day

"Sticking to (the one China) principle is not a capricious request by China upon U.S. presidents, but an obligation of U.S. presidents to maintain China-U.S. relations and respect the existing order of the Asia-Pacific.”

-Global Times editorial on Sunday

The Global Times is published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily.

After her trip to Central America, Tsai is scheduled to stop in San Francisco on her way back to Taiwan. Investors are anxiously waiting for Trump’s response.

Why Taiwan is kind of like the U.S. Confederacy, from former President Nixon’s interpreter

Trump’s incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus said the president-elect accepts the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that Russia engaged in cyber attacks during the U.S. presidential election and may take action in response. It was the first acknowledgment from a senior member of the Republican president-elect's team that Trump had accepted that Russia directed the hacking and subsequent disclosure of Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential election. Trump had previously rebuffed allegations that Russia was behind the hacks or was trying to help him win, saying the intrusions could have been carried out by China or a 400-pound hacker from his bed. Around the world

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said his government is ready to negotiate on "everything" in proposed peace talks in Kazakhstan, including his position as president. Asked if the government planned to recapture the Islamic State-held city of Raqqa, Assad said it was the Syrian army's role to liberate "every inch" of Syrian land and all Syria should be under state authority.

North Korea declared it could test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile at any time from any location set by leader Kim Jong Un, and added a hostile U.S. policy was to blame for its arms development.

Police in France arrested 16 people for connections to the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The star was held at gunpoint in a Paris apartment and the perpetrators fled on bicycles hauling jewelry worth 9 million euros ($9.5 million). Many of those arrested in coordinated police sweeps in several different parts of France were known underworld figures aged over 50 and at least three were women, a police official said. Around the country

La La Land sweeps

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pose with their awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for their roles in "La La Land". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"La La Land" took seven Golden Globe awards Sunday, including two for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, and set a new record for most awards won by a single movie. Oscar contender "Moonlight" won best drama, while Casey Affleck won best drama actor for his role in "Manchester by the Sea." In T.V., "Atlanta" won best comedy series and best actor for its star and creator Donald Glover, beating old favorites including "Veep" and "Transparent." Meryl Streep never mentioned Trump's name during her acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award, but said the most heartbreaking performance of the year came "when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter." Trump responded to Streep on Twitter, calling her an overrated "Hillary-flunky." Check out the full list of Golden Globe winners

26-year-old Iraq war veteran accused of killing five people in an airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week is due to appear in a federal court on charges that could bring him the death penalty. Security camera footage released by TMZ shows the suspect pulling out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with his right hand and firing it repeatedly at targets off-screen. Travelers nearby can be seen reacting in horror and scrambling for cover as the shots ring out.

Hillary for NYC mayor? Probably not, but the rumors persist.

Around Wall Street

Oil fell by $1 a barrel on Monday as signs of growing U.S. production outweighed optimism that many other producers, including Russia, were sticking to a deal to cut supplies in a bid to bolster the market.

FBI has arrested Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, the New York Times reported.

Britain's pound fell against the dollar and the euro in reaction to weekend comments from Prime Minister Theresa May that were interpreted as suggesting the country could face a "hard Brexit" without access to the single market when it leaves the European Union.

