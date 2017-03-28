Tuesday Morning Briefing

FILE PHOTO: White House advisor Jared Kushner (C) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump (R), flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd L), holds a cabinet meeting at the White House , March 13, 2017.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to undo a slew of Obama-era climate change regulations, a move meant to bolster domestic energy production but which environmentalists have vowed to challenge in court.

The decree, dubbed the "Energy Independence" order, would undo former President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan requiring states to slash carbon emissions from power plants - a critical element in helping the United States meet its commitments to a global climate change accord agreed upon by nearly 200 countries in Paris in December 2015.

A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Moscow’s incursion into Ukraine disclosed that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December. A Senate committee investigating suspected Russian interference in the election wants to interview Trump associates, including Kushner, 36, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and has agreed to testify.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said he did not meet with President Donald Trump or his aides when he viewed intelligence information on the White House grounds last week.

The Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, called for the removal of Republican Representative Devin Nunes as chairman of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee. Nunes, whose committee is investigating potential ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, visited the White House the night before announcing he had information indicating Trump associates may have been subject to some level of intelligence activity before Trump took office on Jan. 20. World

Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A businessman and a powerful Hindu nationalist group in India are waging a war against Monsanto – the world’s largest seed company. Reuters investigates.

Eyewitnesses from Western Mosul's al-Jadida district and Iraqi officials this week said a coalition air strike a week ago on Islamic State targets may have collapsed homes where rescue officials say as many as 200 people were buried in the rubble. Conflicting accounts are emerging. But if confirmed, it would be one of the worst massacres since the 2003 U.S. invasion.

Howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas pounded Australia's northeast damaging homes, wrecking jetties and cutting power to thousands of people as Tropical Cyclone Debbie tore through Queensland state's far north.

China appears to have largely completed major construction of military infrastructure on artificial islands it built in the South China Sea and can now deploy combat planes and other military hardware there at any time, a U.S. think tank said.

Leaving the European Union, to be triggered by Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, might transform Britain but it will also change the EU. Here's how. Keep up with the latest Brexit movements with our live updates.

Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron is expected to win France's presidential election, according to an Ipsos Sopra Steria poll, the latest of many surveys showing the 39-year-old Macron as frontrunner. For full coverage of the French elections follow our updates here.

North Korea carried out another test of a rocket engine that U.S. officials believe could be part of its program to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile. The latest test follows one earlier this month, and is another sign of Pyongyang's advancing weapons program. It comes amid mounting U.S. concerns about additional missile and nuclear tests, potentially in the near future. Business

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a controlling stake in the owner of the publisher of Forbes magazine, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last-minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls EMAA.DU. The value and terms of the agreement, which deal adviser Goldman Sachs called "the biggest-ever technology M&A transaction in the Arab world", were not disclosed.

A small group of U.S. oil producers has been trying to exploit advances in DNA science to wring more crude oil from shale rock, as the domestic energy industry keeps pushing relentlessly to cut costs and compete with the world's top exporters.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics plans to sell refurbished versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, the model pulled from markets last year due to fire-prone batteries.

Dow Chemical and DuPont won the blessing of the European Union for their $130 billion merger by agreeing to sell substantial assets including key research and development activities. The deal is one of a trio of mega mergers that will reshape the industry and consolidate six companies into three.

National Football League team owners gave the green light to the Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas, paving the way for the building of a $1.9 billion stadium in the U.S.gambling capital.