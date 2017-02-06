12-year old Eman Ali of Yemen (L) cries with her sister Salma Ali after seeing each other for the first time in years at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

The Trump administration found out it will take more than the stroke of a pen to enact immigration policy.

Friday night:

Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee to the federal district court in Seattle, put a temporary kibosh on President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The ruling allowed travelers with valid visas to enter the United States. But it didn't do much to ease the confusion, since they didn't know if the judge's restraining order would stand up to the Trump administration's imminent appeal.

Saturday:

Trump lashed out at the "so-called-judge," and vowed that the Seattle decision would be overturned on appeal.

Sunday:

Shortly after midnight, the government filed its appeal to the Seattle decision, arguing that Robart's ruling poses an immediate harm to the public, thwarts enforcement of an executive order and "second-guesses the president’s national security judgment. At 4 a.m. ET, the appellate court rejected the ban on the ban on the ban.

Put another way, Robart's ruling will stand at least until the federal appeals court rules on the government's application for an emergency stay. The court was awaiting further submissions from the states of Washington and Minnesota, and from the federal government on Monday. Trump returned to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Today:

Apple, Google and Microsoft led a group of technology companies to file a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary immigration ban, arguing that it "inflicts significant harm on American business."

Around the country

The Patriot Way

New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime to win the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, on Feb. 5, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Digits of the day: 31

The Atlanta Falcons learned you need to play more than one half of good football to beat the New England Patriots. They didn't. Between the second half and overtime, the Pats scored 31 unanswered points, overcame the biggest deficit in Super Bowl history and won 34-28.

-Another big winner at the Super Bowl was multicultural diversity, if the advertisements were any indication. Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Audi and Budweiser all tugged on the heartstrings with images of different genders, races, nationalities and religions. And if you were looking for laughs, T-Mobile provided them with ads featuring Justin Bieber; Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg; and Kristen Schaal.

-And then there was the Lady Gaga halftime show.

Around the world

-China objected to new sanctions that the Trump administration imposed after Iran tested a ballistic missile. The sanctions list includes two Chinese companies and three Chinese people.

-But China welcomed Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' suggestion that diplomacy should be the priority in the South China Sea and that major U.S. military action was not being considered to contend with China's assertive behavior there.

-Scores of Chinese social media postings about a well-connected billionaire who went missing from a Hong Kong hotel have been deleted, pointing to what appears to be heightened sensitivity in Beijing over the case. Xiao Jianhua, who has close ties to some of China’s leaders and their relatives, was last seen at Hong Kong's Four Seasons hotel in late January.

Around Wall Street

-JPMorgan received approval to underwrite corporate bonds in China's interbank bond market, making it the first U.S.-headquartered bank to do so.

-U.S. refiners are facing the prospects of weakening gasoline demand for the first time in five years, stoking fears that earnings this year may be even worse than their dismal performances in 2016.

Today's reason to live