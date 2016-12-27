Tuesday Morning Briefing: Syrian peace talks, fighting in the malls, and China's toilet revolution

Peace talks between the Syrian government and the rebel opposition are underway ahead of a possible wider meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Interfax. The Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee says it has no connection to any talks that are taking place with the government. Stay tuned for Reuters.com for more updates.

The Christmas spirit was in full force yesterday as fights broke out in malls across the country during the annual rush on clearance sales and to return the ugly things your relatives bought you. Elizabeth, NJ; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Worth, Texas; Aurora, Illinois; Aurora, Colorado (yes, two Auroras); Monroe, Pennsylvania; Tempe, Arizona; and Beachwood, Ohio were all sites of reports of guns and violence.

China is planning a "toilet revolution" as part of a plan to boost tourism. China plans to invest $290 billion on tourism between 2016 and 2020, including the building or renovating of 100,000 public toilets. Let the sunshine in

A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain Around the world Taiwan warned that "the threat of our enemies is growing day by day," as Chinese warships led by the country's sole aircraft carrier sailed toward the island province of Hainan through the South China Sea on a routine drill. Colombian authorities blamed the plane crash that killed most of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team on errors by the pilot, airline and regulators in Bolivia, where the plane went down. It took complaints from 80s pop star Richard Marx to get Korean Air Lines to toughen up their crew members. The "Don't Mean Nothing" auteur was on a Korean Air flight last week when he helped subdue an unruly passenger. He then complained on Twitter about how ill-trained the Korean Air flight crew was. Today, Korean Air said it will allow crew members to "readily use stun guns" to manage violent passengers. Around the country Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to visit the site of the Pearl Harbor bombing with President Barack Obama today as part of an effort to show a strong alliance between the two nations. Obama visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial in May. I could have beaten Trump: Obama.

No way: Trump. Senior Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham arrive in Estonia on a visit seen as a bid to reassure Baltic states concerned that President-elect Donald Trump may not be fully committed to their defense. Trump unnerved many in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia by saying on the campaign trail he would consider a country's contributions to the NATO alliance before coming to its aid. Around Wall Street Digits of the day: 12 percent Toshiba may have to book several billion dollars in losses related to the acquisition of a nuclear power plant in the United States. This would come on top of a $1.3 billion accounting scandal and a a writedown of more than $2 billion for its nuclear business in the past year. The company's shares plummeted 12 percent. Panasonic plans to invest $256 million in a Tesla Motors' Buffalo, New York, photovoltaic cell plant. Photovoltaic cells and modules are used to generate electric power from solar energy. The trustees of mutual funds are coming under increasing pressure to prove that they're standing up for shareholders. In lawsuits across the United States, investors are accusing fund boards of failing to scrutinize fees or pass along cost savings as their funds grow. Today's reason to live