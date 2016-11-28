Monday Morning Briefing: When campaign promises bite into your corn

Two of President-elect Donald Trump’s supporter bases - Big Oil and Big Corn - will be fighting for his favor in dealing with one of the most controversial energy policies in the country. The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program, signed into law by President George W. Bush, was just re-signed by President Barack Obama with even more aggressive biofuels targets. It requires energy firms to blend ethanol and biodiesel into gasoline and diesel. The farming sector has lobbied hard for the maximum biofuel volumes laid out in the law to be blended into fuels, while the oil industry argues that the program creates additional costs. Trump, who has promised to cut regulations on the oil industry, is already being reminded by biofuels advocates of the importance of the program to the American Midwest, where he received strong support from voters.

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted, without any evidence, that widespread voter fraud costed him the popular vote:

Tweet ID: "802972944532209664"

The allegation by Trump, who won enough votes in the Electoral College to secure the presidency, comes as Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's lead in the popular vote over Trump has surpassed 2.0 million votes and is expected to grow to more than 2.5 million as ballots in populous states such as California continue to be tallied.

The Syrian army and its allies drove rebels from a strategically important area of eastern Aleppo on Monday, the army and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in an accelerating attack that threatens to crush the opposition in Aleppo. Thousands of civilians in the area are pouring into Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled Sheikh Maqsoud district, which a source says is safer than others.

Around the world

Mourning the comandante

Marlon Mendez (10), who says he is an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in Artemisa province, Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said the organization needs to make sure there is an "effective combination" of human, civil and economic rights in a world where many rights are not respected. China often clashes with U.N. bodies and envoys over the issue of human rights, and was angered last month when the U.N. human rights chief spoke at an award ceremony for a prominent Chinese academic jailed for life two years ago. While in China, newsaid the organization needs to make sure there is an "effective combination" of human, civil and economic rights in a world where many rights are not respected. China often clashes with U.N. bodies and envoys over the issue of human rights, and was angered last month when the U.N. human rights chief spoke at an award ceremony for a prominent Chinese academic jailed for life two years ago. academic changes in the wake of the high-profile killings of black men and boys by police in recent years in places like Cleveland, Chicago, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Ferguson, Missouri, that have fueled a debate about racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system. Schools specializing in criminal justice have been makingin the wake of the high-profile killings of black men and boys by police in recent years in places like Cleveland, Chicago, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Ferguson, Missouri, that have fueled a debate about racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.

Around Wall Street

Digit of the day

$150 billion

Anticipating a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under a Donald Trump administration, India's $150 billion IT services sector will speed up acquisitions in the United States and recruit more heavily from college campuses there. South Korea's Samsung Electronics will consider splitting itself into two as proposed by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management, Seoul Economic Daily reported, which would allow the heirs of the founding Lee family to strengthen their grip on the the crown jewel of the Samsung Group business empire. Drivers for ride service company Uber will join planned nationwide protests on Tuesday, when activists and low-wage workers renew their call for better pay and the right to join a union in the wake of Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win, organizers said.

Around the country

Quote of the day

"I am all for party unity but I am not sure that we have to pay for that with the Secretary of State position,"

-Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager, on CNN discouraging the President-elect from picking Mitt Romney for secretary of state. U.S. authorities said on Sunday they had no plans to forcibly remove activists protesting plans to run an oil pipeline beneath a lake near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota, despite telling them to leave by early December.

Today's reason to live

"A Syrian teen played on his violin for me"

