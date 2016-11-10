Thursday Morning Briefing: Now what?

Donald Trump ran for president on the promise that he would be able to revive a small-town America decimated by the disappearance of blue-collar jobs and trends toward opportunities in larger cities for the better educated. But little in his so-far sketchy economic plans addresses those trends, according to experts on income inequality and occupational trends. He has promised to tear up trade deals, but how will that stop the manufacturing trend toward automation? He has promised an infrastructure revamp (New Deal, anyone?), but that would only boost jobs for the duration of the programs. Digits of the day: 13

Demonstrators across the country protested Trump's shocking win, blasting his campaign rhetoric about immigrants, Muslims and other groups with chants like "Not my president" and "No Trump! No KKK! No racist USA." There were 13 arrests in Los Angeles and police use of "chemical irritants" in Oakland, but no deaths or serious injuries connected to the protests were reported.

A pile of garbage set alight by demonstrators is seen on Broadway during a demonstration in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Chinese state media warned Trump against both isolationism and interventionism, calling instead for the United States to actively work with China to maintain the international status quo. China and other foreign governments are uncertain how much of Trump's rhetoric will be translated into policy because he has, at times, made contradictory statements and provided few details of how he would deal with the world. Trump often targeted China in the campaign, blaming Beijing for U.S. job losses and vowing to impose 45 percent tariffs on Chinese imports. The Republican also promised to call China a currency manipulator on his first day in office. Around the country But before Trump moves into to the White House, he'll need to visit a courthouse, specifically federal court in San Diego where he faces a lawsuit brought by former students of his now-defunct Trump University who claim they were defrauded by a series of real-estate seminars. That trial is slated to begin Nov. 28. It's his party and they can cry if they want to. But for now, Republicans are falling in line behind Trump. President Barack Obama is expected to meet with the president-elect today at the White House as part of the traditional dance that begins the transition period. There's plenty of opportunity for awkwardness, not just because Obama campaigned hard against Trump, but because Trump famously headed up the so-called "birthers," who questioned the current president's U.S. citizenship and thereby qualification for office. Quote of the day

"Eight years ago, President Bush and I had some pretty significant differences, but President Bush’s team could not have been more professional or more gracious in making sure we had a smooth transition. So I have instructed my team to follow the example that President Bush’s team set." – Obama Around the world Mexico to Trump: Cooperation, yes. But we're still not paying for the wall. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and other conservatives warned that populists would pose a problem for Europe unless mainstream politicians responded after Trump's victory. His win has shaken many European lawmakers ahead of elections next year, including in France and Germany, where right-wing parties are expected to notch big gains. A week after his tank division punched through Islamic State defenses on the southeast edge of Mosul, an Iraqi army colonel says the fight to drive the militants out of their urban stronghold is turning into a nightmare. Against a well-drilled, mobile and brutally effective enemy, exploiting the cover of built-up neighborhoods and the city's civilian population, his tanks were useless, he said, and his men untrained for the urban warfare they face. Around the business China will seek support for a Beijing-led Asia-Pacific free trade area at a regional summit in Peru later this month, after Trump's victory dashed hopes for a U.S.-led free trade pact. Technology companies and civil libertarians are afraid that a self-described 'law and order' president will expand surveillance programs and rejoin a long-running battle over government access to encrypted information. Wall Street power brokers may have rolled their eyes in private when ex-Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin agreed to be Trump's national finance chairman, but now they are lining up to meet him. Today's reason to live