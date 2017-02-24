A U.S. Air Force missile maintenance team removes the upper section of an intercontinental ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead in an undated USAF photo at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. REUTERS/USAF/Airman John Parie/handout via Reuters

No country will surpass the nuclear weapons capacity of the United States, said President Donald Trump, casting doubt on whether he would honor the New START arms limitation treaty with Russia.

Quote of the day

"It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we’re going to be at the top of the pack." – Trump

New START requires the United States and Russia to limit their arsenals of strategic nuclear weapons to equal levels for 10 years, beginning Feb. 5, 2018. In a sit-down interview in the Oval Office, Trump called New START "a one-sided deal like all other deals we make. ... We're going to start making good deals."

The rundown on the sit-down

Assassins used VX nerve agent to kill the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week in Malaysia, police said. They are investigating whether the chemical was brought into the country or made there. The United Nations classifies VX as a weapon of mass destruction.

Facing yet another cash crunch, Tesla will likely head to Wall Street for more capital. Shares tumbled 5.8 percent yesterday, their biggest intraday percentage fall in eight months.

Oscar the Grouch? Have you had some work done?

A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Around the country

- An Olathe, Kansas man was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Indian man in a local bar. Federal authorities are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. At least one bystander told the Kansas City Star that the man shouted "get out of my country" before opening fire.

- As Republican lawmakers return home during the first congressional recess since Trump took office, they are being met with catcalls, chants and caustic questions at town hall meetings across the country. Liberals are hoping to harness that energy to forge a left-wing equivalent to the Tea Party.

- As the Trump administration dangles the promise of a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure, state governors arrive in Washington with their hands outstretched.

Around Wall Street

- Two of Uber's early investors publicly rebuked the company after a former employee described in a blog how she was sexually harassed by a manager and that human resources and upper management refused to punish the offender. The investors, Mitch and Freada Kapor, run an organization that promotes diversity and inclusion in the tech sector.

- Oil investors have placed the biggest bet in history that prices will rise, as the world's largest exporters cut output to reduce a glut in supply, and the futures market is suggesting for the first time in a year that they could be onto a winner.

- Samsung Electronics is tightening board oversight on donations, as the conglomerate struggles with the fallout from a graft scandal that led to its leader's arrest.

Around the world

- A software bug leaked encrypted personal data from hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare. The company said the bug was fixed quickly and there was no sign that the leak was exploited by hackers.

- An Islamic State car bomb killed more than 40 people in a Syrian village held by rebels backed by Turkey, a day after the jihadist group was driven from its last stronghold in the area.

- Funds from a bank account in the name of the Jammeh Foundation for Peace, a charity founded by Gambia's former president Yahya Jammeh, flowed to – well, Yahya Jammeh, not to foundation projects, according to bank records and interviews with a former charity official and a former presidential staff member.

Today's reason to live

