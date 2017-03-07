Tuesday Morning Briefing: No mandates, less Medicaid

The Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare scraps the mandate that requires almost all Americans to have health insurance, sort of. In the mandate's place would be a series of tax credits Americans could use to buy insurance on the open market, but instead of being means-based, the credits would be based on age, with limits for higher incomes.

The Republican plan wouldn't make people pay a penalty if they don't have insurance.. But if people let their insurance lapse, insurers would be allowed to increase their premiums by 30 percent. The Republican plan also caps funding for Medicaid, the means by which many poor people get their health insurance.

The new plan attracted criticism from Democrats who predictably said it would raise the cost of insurance and ultimately be a boondoggle for insurance companies. But a number of Republicans had problems with the proposal as well. Most notably, four Republican senators – Rob Portman of Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – expressed concern about the impact of the Medicaid rollbacks in their states. And the more conservative Republicans, including Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina, wrote off the new plan as ObamaCare-lite.

Around the country

- President Donald Trump's revised travel ban on six Muslim-majority nations (down from seven – Iraq was taken off the list) will be harder to challenge in court because the new executive order no longer covers legal residents or existing visa holders. Also because the ban includes waivers for business, diplomatic and other travelers, challengers will have a harder time finding people who can legally claim they've been harmed.

- The father of an American soldier killed in Iraq who came under criticism last year from Trump canceled a speaking engagement in Toronto after being notified that his U.S. travel privileges were under review. Khizr Khan, an American citizen born in Pakistan, said he had not been given a reason as to why his travel privileges were being reviewed. He did not say what kind of review he was subject to, which U.S. agency ordered it or who told him of the change.

- Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson compared slaves to immigrants following the American dream.

No more coins for you!

Omsin, a 25-year-old female green sea turtle, rests next to a tray of coins that were removed from her stomach after a surgical operation at the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Around the world

- North Korea barred Malaysians from leaving the country, sparking reciprocal action by Malaysia, as police investigating the murder of Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur sought to question up to three men hiding in the North Korean embassy.

- The United States started to deploy the first elements of its advanced anti-missile defense system in South Korea after North Korea's test of four ballistic missiles, despite angry opposition from China.

- Excuse me, officers, but I'm wanted on the phone: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Around Wall Street

- Snap shares cratered 12 percent to their level since, well, Thursday, the day the shares started trading. "It's not necessarily because there's something wrong with it. It's because it probably moved way too far, way too fast," said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O’Neil Securities in New York. Of six analysts who have initiated coverage of Snap, four recommend selling, while none have "buy" ratings and two have neutral ratings, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Digits of the day: $20 billion

Exxon Mobil plans to invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast, its chief executive said at CERAweek, the world's largest gathering of energy executives.

Today's reason to live

Fountains Of Wayne – Sick Day