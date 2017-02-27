Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to ''Moonlight,'' after announcing by mistake that ''La La Land'' was winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

When Warren Beatty paused before announcing the winner of the Academy Award for best picture, he wasn't hamming it up. The name of the film in the envelope was "La La Land." Only Beatty was holding the envelope that had the name of winner for best actress, who was Emma Stone from that film. The actual best picture winner was "Moonlight," a drama about a gay black man growing up in Miami that beat overwhelming odds to clinch Hollywood's biggest accolade.

"The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened and deeply regret that this occurred." – PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that counts the Oscar ballots.

The two PwC accountants, Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, each have copies of the envelopes on either side of the stage on Oscar night, according to an article in Medium.

Cullinan: “The producers decide what the order of the awards will be. We each have a full set. I have all 24 envelopes in my briefcase; Martha has all 24 in hers. We stand on opposite sides of the stage, right off-screen, for the entire evening, and we each hand the respective envelope to the presenter. It doesn’t sound very complicated, but you have to make sure you’re giving the presenter the right envelope.”

Digits of the day: 6*

"La La Land" didn't exactly get shut out. The musical won six statues, including Stone's best actress nod, director (Damien Chazelle, his first), score, song, cinematography and production design. Other than best picture, "Moonlight" also won for best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali) and best adapted screenplay.

*Reuters News Now didn't tally who took more hits from host Jimmy Kimmel: President Donald Trump or Matt Damon.

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders descend from a slope while holding lit torches and flashlights in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk, Russia, Feb. 26, 2017REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Around the world

"Don't be sad and don't wear the black clothes (of mourning). I asked to get married and you did not marry me off. So, by God, I will marry the 72 virgins in paradise."

- These were schoolboy Alaa Abd al-Akeedi's parting words before he set off from the compound to end his life in a suicide bomb attack against Iraqi security forces last year. They were scrawled on a piece of paper found in the dusty halls of an Islamic State training compound in eastern Mosul.

- With an office in the "Little India" neighborhood of Kuala Lumpur, Glocom calls itself a military equipment company. But according to the United Nations, it is a front company run by North Korean intelligence agents in the Malaysian capital. Malaysia is one of the few countries in the world with strong ties with North Korea. At least it used to, before the half-brother of North Korean leader turned up dead in Kuala Lumpur's airport.

- Hungary has begun building a second line of fence along its southern border with Serbia, a move likely to exacerbate criticism from some of the country's European Union partners.

Around Wall Street

- Amazon and Netflix now have a collection of Oscar statues to go with their Emmys. Amazon Studios' “Manchester by the Sea” won statues for best actor (Casey Affleck) and original screenplay. It also distributed "The Salesman," which won best foreign language film. Netflix triumphed in the documentary short-subject category for "The White Helmets," about rescue workers in war-torn Syria.

- The latest front in Wal-Mart's price war: groceries. The chain is testing new prices across the Midwest and Southeast in hopes of winning market share away from German-based Aldi and U.S. rival Kroger.

- Phonemakers are piling in to fill a gap in the market left by Samsung, which is still licking its wounds from a costly recall of its flagship Note 7s, some of which had the propensity to burst into flames.

Around the country

- Trump plans to offer details on how he would like to overhaul Obamacare when he makes his first speech to Congress. Republicans haven't found an easy way to repeal and replace the healthcare law that has proven popular in many states, even those controlled by Republicans.

- Trump's pick for secretary of the Navy, Philip Bilden, became the second Cabinet nominee to withdraw over government conflict-of-interest rules. Vincent Viola, whom the president had picked to be secretary of the Army, opted out earlier this month.

- A driver accused of injuring 28 people in New Orleans after plowing a pickup truck into a crowd watching a Mardi Gras parade had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit soon after the crash, police said.

Today's reason to live

Elvis Costello – Brilliant Mistake