President Trump had more than one thorny issue to address in his first solo press conference, from the controversy over a former aide’s ties with Russia, to the withdrawal of his first nominee for Labor secretary, Andrew Puzder. However, during a back and forth with the press that went over one hour, Trump’s focus shifted to the media itself, which he said was now ‘out of control.’
Thanks, but no thanks: Trump’s choice to replace Michael Flynn as national security adviser, retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward, turned down the offer. Harward cited family and financial reasons, but some insiders think he said no to the job because he wanted to bring in his own team.
With its show of military force, Russia changed the tide of the Syrian civil war. It is finding the next phase - brokering an end to the fighting - a tougher proposition.
Malaysian police said it will not release the body of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un until it receives DNA samples from his next-of-kin. Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, died after being assaulted at Kuala Lumpur International Airport with what was thought to be a fast acting poison.
Islamic State is grooming child soldiers to become "cubs of the caliphate” -- a network of child informers and fighters used by the jihadists to support their military operations. Where? At an orphanage in Iraq’s Mosul. How? With the help of textbooks like "English for the Islamic State," which includes ordinary words like apple and ant beside army, bomb and sniper.
The California man accused of buying assault rifles used by the married couple who massacred 14 people at a San Bernardino office party in December 2015 pleaded guilty of conspiring with one of the killers in previous plots.
In the coming months, Apple will start assembling its lower-priced iPhone SE models at a contract manufacturer's plant in the southern Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, a source told Reuters.
Rock-bottom interest rates hurt more big European banks in 2016 than in the previous year, but the worst could soon be over with the prospect of rising borrowing costs rippling from the United States to Europe.
That's how many days into the Trump administration there were before the first top level resignation. The person was Michael Flynn. The post was national security adviser. And the reason was that he discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office – this after promising otherwise to Vice President Mike Pence. Such contacts could run afoul of the Logan Act, which bans private citizens from engaging in foreign policy.
In a shift, President Donald Trump agreed to honor the “one China” policy during a phone call with China’s leader Xi Jinping. Trump angered Bejing in December by talking to the president of Taiwan and saying that the United States did not have to stick to the policy. The conversation comes after diplomatic sources in Bejing said China had been nervous about Xi being humiliated in the event that a call with Trump went wrong.