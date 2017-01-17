Tuesday Morning Briefing: May lays out Brexit plans

A tourist carrying a Union Flag umbrella walks in the rain during a spell of wet weather, next to The Tower of London, in London, Britain January 15, 2017. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this week that some newspapers have billed as setting the stage for a "hard" exit from the European Union.Investors will scrutinise May's speech on Tuesday for clues on whether she plans to prioritise immigration controls and bilateral trade deals in a "hard Brexit" that would see Britain leave the EU's single market and customs union.

Britain will leave the European Union's single market when it exits the trading block, Prime Minister Theresa May said, putting an end to speculation that London may seek a "soft Brexit." She added that the final exit deal would be put to parliament for a vote, which sparked a rally in the British pound.

President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on the promise to protect American workers from the ravages of global trade. But his pick for commerce secretary, billionaire Wilbur Ross, amassed his fortune in part by offshoring thousands of jobs. Quote of the day:

"He is not the man to be protecting American workers when he's shipping this stuff overseas himself." – Don Coy, former factory worker at International Automotive Components, a company created by Wilbur Ross.

Globalization in retreat may be one of the themes of this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, helped by a mix of robots and protectionism. That spells bad news for developing nations – notably those in Africa – whose success depends on exports. You can follow all the action in Davos at Reuters' live blog. Another prison uprising in Brazil

