Thursday Morning Briefing: A new Syrian ceasefire

Syrian opposition groups and the Syrian government signed a new ceasefire deal that is supposed to take effect at midnight on Dec. 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. He also said that Russia had agreed to reduce its military deployment in Syria.
The Obama administration plans to announce a series of retaliatory measures against Russia for alleged cyber espionage in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump. Targeted economic sanctions, indictments, leaking information to embarrass Russian officials or oligarchs, and restrictions on Russian diplomats in the United States are all on the table. But messing with Russian internet messaging is not.
Further sanctions may be an effective tool in part because they would be difficult for Trump to roll back and because Russia hates dealing with them.
"For the rest of the world, (sanctions are) like having 'scumball' stamped on your forehead." – Jim Lewis, Center for Strategic and International Studies
"I think we ought to get on with our lives," President-elect Donald Trump said of the effort to retaliate against Russia.
After years of running flat out, Gulf Coast oil refiners are lining up repairs in 2017. But a severe labor shortage could delay work, drive up costs and raise accident risks. Polly want a cracker?
The dollar slipped to a two-week low against the yen, mirroring a fall in U.S. bond yields as weaker-than-expected economic data weighed on the greenback and waning risk appetite boosted Japan's safe-haven currency. Meanwhile the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 111 points yesterday putting the index even further from the 20,000 landmark. A top investigator into the electronic theft of $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank is turning his attention to bank technicians who he suspects hooked up its transactions system to the public internet, giving hackers access. Today's reason to live