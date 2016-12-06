Tuesday Morning Briefing: How many Chinas?

The White House is trying to reassure China of America’s commitment to the "One China" policy that has been in place for 40 years. That policy was challenged last week when President-elect Donald Trump accepted a call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. That call could undermine relations between the two nations, the White House said. The Wall Street Journal reported that the call had been, somewhat surprisingly, arranged by Bob Dole, the one-time Republican senator and presidential nominee. The call went beyond pleasantries and included a discussion about China and stability in the Asia-Pacific, the Journal reported.

China is not Trump’s only pre-inauguration flashpoint -- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani warned of unspecified repercussions if Trump scrapped the global nuclear deal, under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program if Western powers lifted economic sanctions. Trump made such threats during the campaign calling the pact "the worst deal ever negotiated." Digits of the day: 34.19 million

That's how many barrels of oil OPEC produced daily in November. It’s also a new record ahead of a landmark deal forged last week to cut production. Output rose 1 percent from October, helped by higher Iraqi exports and extra barrels from two nations exempted from cutting supply, Nigeria and Libya. Russia reported its highest production in nearly 30 years. That means OPEC and Russia alone produced enough to cover almost half of global oil demand. London prices were slightly lower at about $55 a barrel. Around the country Los Angeles' Red Line commuter rail system was the target of a "specific" threat, federal and city officials said. Authorities from an unnamed foreign country warned the FBI of an attack today against a Red Line station across the street from the Universal Studios theme park, L.A. police chief Charlie Beck said. Beck and Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said law enforcement would be stepped up at the Universal City/Studio City station and elsewhere along the city's rail lines. A South Carolina judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked in a murder case in which a North Charleston officer, Michael Slager, killed Walter Scott, a black motorist who fled a traffic stop last year. Slager fired eight shots at Scott's back as the man ran away. California lawmakers are laying the groundwork to protect undocumented immigrants from efforts by the incoming Trump administration to deport them after he takes office next month. Both houses of the state's legislature are controlled by Democrats and Governor Jerry Brown is also a Democrat. Quote of the day:

"Immigrants are a part of California’s history, our culture, and our society. We are telling the next Administration and Congress: If you want to get to them, you have to go through us." – California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon Around the world

An Afghan soldier keeps watch near his check post in Parun, Afghanistan Nov. 20, 2016. REUTERS/Hamid Shalizi

Afghan authorities are appealing to local elders in the remote eastern province of Nuristan to help prevent militants loyal to Islamic State from expanding into new territory. The mountainous and thickly forested province bordering Pakistan is seen by Afghan authorities as a potential new base for the group. French President Francois Hollande named Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve to head his Socialist government until a new president is elected in May. The shake-up was prompted by the resignation as prime minister of Manuel Valls, who said yesterday he would run for president. Hollande said late last week that he would not seek a second term. South Korean President Park Geun-hye said if she was impeached she would wait for a court to uphold the decision, a sign a political crisis could drag on for months. Park, engulfed in a corruption scandal, faces an impeachment vote on Friday. Even if the motion is passed, it must be upheld by the Constitutional Court, a process that could take at least months.

Around Wall Street

Apple Watch sales set a record, finally, during the first week of holiday shopping, and the current quarter is on track to be the best ever for the product, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said. McDonald's plans to retain as much as a 25 percent stake in its restaurants in China and Hong Kong. The fast food chain was originally planning to sell the entire stake for up to $3 billion. The company is now looking to raise $1 billion to $2 billion. It's also keeping its restaurants in South Korea, which were also on the block. Some oil executives believe the economic threat of electric cars is overstated . If they're wrong, it could come at a cost to an industry where new projects often cost billions of dollars to build and need decades of at least moderate crude prices to pay off.

