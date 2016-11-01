Tuesday Morning Briefing: Maybe we should just stop counting October surprises

An activist by the name of DJ Quacker holds a sign asking Donald Trump to release his tax forms, outside of Trump Tower in New York., Sept. 6, 2016.

While the presidential candidates threw more brickbats at one another, The New York Times learned that in the 1990s, Donald Trump was using a tax avoidance scheme so aggressive, the IRS would likely have ruled it improper if he were audited.

Thanks to this one maneuver, which was later outlawed by Congress, Mr. Trump potentially escaped paying tens of millions of dollars in federal personal income taxes. – New York Times, Oct. 31, 2016

An explosion at Colonial Pipeline's facilities in Shelby, Alabama, killed one worker and injured five others. It's the second time in two months that Colonial had to close the crucial supply line to the U.S. East Coast.

Iraqi troops broke through Islamic State defenses in an eastern suburb of Mosul, taking the battle for the insurgents' stronghold into the city limits for the first time.

That's how much Sony's profit fell as earthquake damage to a key factory in April continued to affect its cash-cow imaging sensor business.