Friday Morning Briefing: Black Friday isn't what it used to be

Migrants are leaving Central America en masse to try to reach the United States before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. Already alarmed by Trump’s tough campaign rhetoric and hard line on immigration, migrants in countries like Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras are now being pushed by smugglers to fast-forward their plans to leave for the U.S.

In other politics news: It’s still (and always has been) the economy, stupid. Blue-collar Democrats on why Hillary Clinton lost the election. Trump mixed work with pleasure on Thanksgiving Day. The President-elect dined with his family at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida while “working hard” on his campaign pledge to restore American manufacturing. Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein said she has raised $3.5 million to force recounts of the Nov. 8 election results in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, three states where Donald Trump scored narrow wins.

Digit of the day

$1 billion

Remember the long lines and apocalyptic scenes of shoppers bargain-hunting at the mall on Black Friday? Well, it looks like those images might soon become memories for U.S. consumers who now favor online shopping over wrestling for items in crowded stores. On Thanksgiving, online spending by U.S. bargain hunters climbed to above $1 billion, surging almost 14 percent from a year ago.

Around the country Macy's 90th Thanksgiving Day Parade went off without incident in New York amid heightened security, police said, after Islamic State militants abroad encouraged their followers to attack the popular holiday event. Two people were killed and four wounded when gunfire erupted on Thursday at a park crowded with people gathered for a football tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a police spokesman who didn’t give a motive. Veteran actress Florence Henderson, best known to a generation of baby boomers as all-American mother Carol Brady in the 1970s sitcom "The Brady Bunch," has died aged 82. In pictures: How Americans celebrated Thanksgiving Day at home and abroad.

Around the world A Turkish soldier was killed and five wounded in clashes with Islamic State in northern Syria, the military said, as Turkish-backed rebels pressed an offensive to take the city of al-Bab from the radical jihadist group. A S. soldier also lost his life in Syria after being wounded in an improvised explosive device blast in the north of the country. A Donald Trump presidency does not mean the United States will withdraw from the South China Sea, but rather will continue pursuing "regional hegemony", according to Chinese academics who drafted a report for an influential government think tank. Police are hunting for a suspect after finding a woman dead in a retirement home in southern France where some 60 Catholic missionaries live, but a prosecutor said they have ruled out any link “with Islamist terrorism.” At least 36 people were killed when two passenger trains collided in Iran's north-central province of Semnan and the death toll is likely to rise, the provincial governor said.

Around Wall Street The world's listed oil companies have slashed oil output by 2.4 percent so far this year during one of the industry's worst downturns as OPEC battles to agree on its first production cut since 2008. Oil prices were down early on Friday. Trump souvenirs are flying off the shelves at the billionaire's gift store inside Trump Tower in New York. Meanwhile, surrounding businesses are grappling with extra security and crowds reducing foot traffic sales following Trump’s win in the presidential election. Lufthansa pilots in Germany said they will extend strike action until Saturday and target long-haul flights, further increasing pressure on management in a long-running pay dispute. One of Europe's biggest airlines, Lufthansa has already grounded nearly 1,800 flights since pilots went on strike on Wednesday. U.S. stock index futures were higher on Black Friday

Today’s reason to live

D’Angelo – Brown Sugar