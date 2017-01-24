Tuesday Morning Briefing: Can China replace the U.S. in TPP?

President Donald Trump’s aides promised a busy Monday, the first working day of the new administration. Promise kept.
There were the executive orders: Trump formally pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. President Barack Obama tried to establish the trading bloc with Asian nations as a counterbalance to China's growing influence in the region. Trump campaigned against TPP, saying such trading blocs move jobs and companies out of the United States. Trump, for his part, prefers bilateral agreements with individual countries that allow the U.S. to back out "if somebody misbehaves." Now there is talk that China will fill the vacuum left by the U.S.
"Losing the United States from the TPP is a big loss, there is no question about that. But we are not about to walk away ... certainly there is potential for China to join the TPP." –Malcom Turnbull, prime minister of Australia, a TPP member. Trump reinstated a rule that prohibits the United States from funding foreign non-profit organizations that perform or discuss abortions. As the Washington Post notes, the rule is repealed and reinstated every time a different political party takes over the White House. Trump imposed a federal hiring freeze.
But there was also a sharp departure in U.S. policy in China. The White House said it would vigorously defend "international territories" in the South China Sea. "The U.S. is going to make sure that we protect our interest there," said White House spokesman Sean Spicer. "If those islands are, in fact, in international waters and not part of China proper, then we're going to make sure we defend international territories from being taken over by one country. China said it had "irrefutable" sovereignty of the disputed islands, adding, "The United States is not a party to the South China Sea dispute."
It happens nearly every night. After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army. Israel refuses to accept refugees fleeing the nearly six-year conflict in Syria, a country with which it remains technically at war. But it has allowed in more than 2,600 Syrians for medical care. Ukraine's president Petro Poroshenko said world powers should keep sanctions on Russia, rejecting Trump's proposal to consider reducing the penalties if Moscow proved a useful ally.