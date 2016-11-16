Wednesday Morning Briefing: Trump transition turmoil

A general view of the city of Washington is seen from the rebuilt cast-iron dome of the Capitol, Nov. 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tweet ID: "798721142525665280"

For the second time in a week, Donald Trump shuffled his transition team to assume the presidency. He fired Mike Rogers, a one-time chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who was considered to be an ally of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Christie had been in charge of the transition team until he was pushed aside last week. Vice President-elect Mike Pence pledged to purge any lobbyists from the transition team after, one was named to it. Trump pilloried opponents for being beholden to industry interests during his campaign.

How disorganized is the transition? World leaders were calling into Trump Tower, because they couldn't figure out how to contact the president-elect, according to the New York Times.

Elsewhere in the transition, Goldman Sachs alumnus Steve Mnuchin has the inside track for treasury secretary and billionaire investor Wilbur Ross is the favorite for commerce secretary.

Kris Kobach, a former Bush administration official who crafted stringent anti-immigration rules following 9/11, declared himself to be advising Trump and providing recommendations that would allow the new administration to implement the campaign promises of building a wall along the Mexican border and establishing a registry for immigrants from Muslim countries.

Here's a list of some of the SEC regulations that could be weakened under a Trump administration: Executive pay provisions Corporate auditing Corporate penalties Whistleblowing rules

Around the country Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer , who has spent more than $140 million on fighting climate change, plans to spend whatever it takes to fight President-elect Donald Trump's pro-drilling and anti-regulation agenda. Protests against the Dakota Access pipeline fanned out across North America, as the companies behind it asked a federal court for permission to complete it. The $3.7 billion Dakota Access project has drawn opposition from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe as well as environmental activists who say it could pollute water supplies and destroy sacred historic tribal sites. In Cannon Ball, North Dakota, near the path of the pipeline, 26 demonstrators were arrested. Denver could become the first U.S. city to legalize the use of marijuana in clubs, bars and restaurants. Around Wall Street Snapchat is planning an IPO worth $20 billion to $25 billion as early as March. That would make it the largest IPO since Alibaba's $171 billion offering in 2014. Digits of the day: $13 billion

It took the personal involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin to push though Rosneft's $13 billion acquisition of Indian refiner Essar. Two months ago, Saudi Arabia's state-owned firm Aramco looked liked the sure winner. The maneuvers behind the deal have repercussions not only in the global oil market, but also in global politics. Thank you for dining with us today, Mr. and Ms. Canadian Pig. Would you like a little mint and ginger with your barley?

Greece fire

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens,Nov. 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Around the world

As U.S.-backed forces close in on Islamic State in Mosul, the militants are executing more people they suspect of betrayal and disloyalty. suicide bomber on a motorbike killed at least four people in an attack on a vehicle carrying national security officials in Kabul. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will run for a fourth term next year, a lawmaker in her conservative party said, though her spokesman brushed off the comments and said she would address the issue "at the suitable time."

Today's reason to live