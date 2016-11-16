Wednesday Morning Briefing: Trump transition turmoil

For the second time in a week, Donald Trump shuffled his transition team to assume the presidency. He fired Mike Rogers, a one-time chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who was considered to be an ally of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Christie had been in charge of the transition team until he was pushed aside last week. Vice President-elect Mike Pence pledged to purge any lobbyists from the transition team after, one was named to it. Trump pilloried opponents for being beholden to industry interests during his campaign.
How disorganized is the transition? World leaders were calling into Trump Tower, because they couldn't figure out how to contact the president-elect, according to the New York Times.
Elsewhere in the transition, Goldman Sachs alumnus Steve Mnuchin has the inside track for treasury secretary and billionaire investor Wilbur Ross is the favorite for commerce secretary.
Kris Kobach, a former Bush administration official who crafted stringent anti-immigration rules following 9/11, declared himself to be advising Trump and providing recommendations that would allow the new administration to implement the campaign promises of building a wall along the Mexican border and establishing a registry for immigrants from Muslim countries.
Here's a list of some of the SEC regulations that could be weakened under a Trump administration: Executive pay provisions Corporate auditing Corporate penalties Whistleblowing rules
It took the personal involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin to push though Rosneft's $13 billion acquisition of Indian refiner Essar. Two months ago, Saudi Arabia's state-owned firm Aramco looked liked the sure winner. The maneuvers behind the deal have repercussions not only in the global oil market, but also in global politics.