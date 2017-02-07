Iranian citizen and U.S green card holder Cyrus Khosravi (R) meets his niece, Dena Khosravi (C), 2, for the first time while greeting his brother, Hamidreza Khosravi (L), Feb. 6, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

The next round in the fight over President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries occurs at 6 p.m. ET. Attorneys from the Justice Department and Washington State will have an hour to make their oral arguments.

The Justice Department is expected to argue that the suspension of Trump's travel ban was too broad and "at most" should be limited to people who were already granted entry to the country and were temporarily abroad, or to those who want to leave and return to the United States. The state of Washington will likely argue that the ban is illegal and hurts state university students and faculty that were stranded overseas because of the ban.

The venue will be the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. Two judges on the panel were appointed by former presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. The third was appointed by George W. Bush.

Around the country

-Trump accused the media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe. He didn't specify which attacks, which news media organizations were ignoring or under-reporting them, or offer any details to support his claims. The White House later released a list of 78 attacks around the world from September 2014 to December 2016.

-A young Iranian girl in need of emergency eye surgery only available in the United States arrived at a New York airport last night after being ensnared by the travel ban.

-How Trump's election broke up marriages, families and friendships.

"It totally undid me that he could vote for Trump. I felt like I had been fooling myself. It opened up areas between us I had not faced before. I realized how far I had gone in my life to accept things I would have never accepted when I was younger." – Gayle McCormick, 73, who separated from her husband after 22 years.

And you thought standing in Times Square all night was tough

Men in Jieyang, China jump over a bonfire, which means a wish for good luck during a traditional Chinese lunar new year celebration. China Daily/via REUTERS

Around the world

-Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Trump's warning to Tehran to stop its missile tests and called on Iranians to respond to Trump's "threats" on Friday's anniversary of the 1979 revolution.

-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump are nearing common ground on a tougher U.S. policy toward Iran ahead of the two leaders' first face-to-face talks at the White House. People familiar with the Trump administration's thinking say that its evolving strategy is likely to be aimed not at "dismantling" Iran's July 2015 nuclear deal - as presidential candidate Trump sometimes advocated - but at tightening its enforcement and pressuring the Islamic Republic into renegotiating key provisions.

-Israel retroactively legalized about 4,000 settler homes built on privately owned Palestinian land in the West Bank. Palestinians condemned the legislation as a blow to their hopes of statehood. But its passage may be largely symbolic as it contravenes Israeli Supreme Court rulings on property rights. Israel's attorney general has said it is unconstitutional and that he will not defend it at the Supreme Court.

Around Wall Street

-Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., is a fitting tribute to Steve Jobs. From the arrangement of electrical wiring to the finish of a hidden pipe, no aspect of the $5 billion main building has been too small to attract scrutiny. But for all the time and money sunk into the project, some in the architecture community question whether Apple has focused on the right ends.

-There's been some confusion over the "fiduciary rule," which requires brokerage firms to put their clients' interests first when advising them about 401(k) plans or individual retirement accounts. The Trump administration was originally expected to delay implementation of the rule for 180 days. But Trump's most recent memo to the Labor Department was considerably weaker, calling only for a review of the rule. This has confused brokers, but they're preparing to comply with the rule anyway.

Digits of the day: $45 million

Honda and Hitachi's automotive unit are forming a joint venture to make and sell hybrid and electric vehicles. It will be established in July with an investment of about $45 million, with Hitachi owning a 51 percent stake and Honda owning the remaining 49 percent.

