Monday Morning Briefing: Donald Trump's weekend musings

The battle is on in Mosul, Islamic State's last major stronghold in Iraq. Government forces, with air and ground support from the U.S.-led coalition, launched their biggest operations since the United States withdrew its troops in 2011.

Some 30,000 Iraqi soldiers, Kurdish Peshmerga militia and Sunni tribal fighters were expected to take part in the offensive to drive an estimated 4,000 to 8,000 Islamic State militants from Mosul, a city of 1.5 million people.

Donald Trump's weekend musings: Polling places are rigged. (provides no evidence)

Around Wall Street China detained 18 employees of the Australian casino giant Crown Resorts, the company said, adding it didn't know why. China's Foreign Ministry told Reuters some Australians were detained for suspected "gambling crimes," without further explanation. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss? Wells Fargo replaced CEO John Stumpf – on whose watch the bank's branch staff created as many as 2 million fraudulent accounts – with Tim Sloan, a 29-year veteran of the bank. Now analysts are asking if Sloan has critical distance to overhaul an aggressive sales culture that allowed the misconduct to fester for years. Drones. You know them for surveillance, killing people and delivering packages. Now they're being used in oil exploration.

Around the country WikiLeaks dumped another trove of hacked emails over the weekend. This installment apparently includes full remarks that Hillary Clinton made to Wall Street audiences. Some of the excerpts had already been released and they made supporters of Bernie Sanders unhappy. A defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone magazine over its debunked story of a University of Virginia gang rape is set to start in federal court today. University administrator Nicole Eramo is seeking a total of $7.85 million in damages over the 2014 story which falsely described the assault of a freshman woman during a fraternity party in 2012. The 15-year-old daughter of U.S. Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was killed in an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles outside of a Kentucky restaurant.

Around the world China sprang to Pakistan's defense after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi branded Pakistan a "mother-ship of terrorism" at an international summit. Modi's remarks to a meeting of leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa escalated his diplomatic drive to isolate Pakistan, which India accuses of sponsoring cross-border terrorism. Japan may accelerate around $1 billion of planned spending to upgrade its ballistic missile defenses in the wake of rocket tests suggesting North Korea is close to fielding a more potent medium-range missile.

