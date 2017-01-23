Monday Morning Briefing: From American carnage to alternative facts

President Donald Trump began his inaugural weekend with a speech that painted bleak images of impoverished inner cities, burned-out factories and a failed education system. "The American carnage stops right here and stops right now," came the rallying cry.

But the most evident carnage came in the relationship between the Trump administration and the media. Before the first 48 hours of his administration was over, Trump pretended he didn't trash intelligence agencies over leaks and accused the media of inventing it. His press secretary lashed out at the media, saying Trump's inauguration had the largest audience ever, in spite of photographic and statistical evidence to the contrary. And Trump aide Kellyanne Conway summed it all up by calling all of them "alternative facts."

Sandwiched in between, hundreds of thousands of people convened in a series of women's marches around the world to protest the proposed policies of President Trump, the focal point being the Women's March on Washington.

People gather for the Women's March in Washington, Jan. 21, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Check out more of our photo coverage here and here. Around the country One of Trump's first acts as president was an order to federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action. But the order raised plenty of questions of what it meant for the 20 million people who are covered by the Affordable Care Act. A group including former White House ethics attorneys plan to file a lawsuit accusing Trump of allowing his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments, in violation of the U.S. Constitution. Two senior Republican lawmakers are expected to vote to approve President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, despite their concerns over the former ExxonMobil chief's relationship with Russia's president. "After careful consideration, and much discussion with Mr. Tillerson, we have decided to support his nomination to be secretary of state," Senators John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said. The top Democrat on the foreign relations committee, Ben Cardin, said he would oppose Tillerson's confirmation. He's widely expected to be confirmed. Around the world British Prime Minister Theresa May will express her beliefs on the value of free trade and also her support for the Iran nuclear deal when she meets Trump on Friday, her spokeswoman said. Trump's recurring trade theme through his inaugural speech and his entire campaign was "America First." Since Britons voted last year to leave the European Union, May's government has been keen to deepen ties with the United States and other nations outside Europe to show that Brexit will not diminish its standing in the world. Throughout the presidential campaign, Trump threatened to rip up the nuclear deal with Iran. Trump invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Washington in early February. White House did not include any mention of moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, a Trump campaign promise that would likely spark anger in the Arab world. Relations between Israel and the Obama administration ended on a contentious note, when the United States declined to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a halt to Israeli settlement-building. Meanwhile, Netanyahu told senior ministers he is lifting restrictions on settlement building in East Jerusalem. Syria's warring sides met for talks in Kazakhstan's capital, flanked by intermediary nations seeking to engineer steps towards a goal other negotiations have failed to reach: an end to the six-year-old conflict. Sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran, the meeting marks the first time the opposition and representatives of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have come together since United Nations-brokered talks in Geneva were suspended early last year. Temper your expectations. Around Wall Street Samsung said its latest Galaxy S smartphone could be delayed. Wrapping up its months-long probe, the world's top smartphone maker said faulty batteries from two suppliers were to blame for a number of its previous smartphones, the Note 7, bursting into flames. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the hacking that exposed 1.5 billion Yahoo customer accounts.