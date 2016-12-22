The same malware that the Russian government used to allegedly hack the Democratic Party during the presidential election was used to track and target Ukrainian artillery from late 2014 through 2016, according to a report from cyber security firm CrowdStrike.
Around the world
Ukraine thought that millions of dollars' worth of U.S.-supplied drones would help in its war against Russian-backed separatists. They were wrong.
German police arrested four people who had been in contact with a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack that killed 12 people, according to media reports.
Thousands of Syrian rebels and fighters are still waiting to be evacuated from their last bastion in Aleppo, but harsh weather was complicating the final phase of the operation, said a spokesman for them. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported yesterday that the last remaining fighters had fled, giving President Bashar al-Assad control of the city.
Around the country
President-elect Donald Trump took credit for extracting a promise from Boeing that the cast of replacing Air Force One would not exceed $4 billion. A couple of weeks ago, he tweeted that the plane was too expensive without providing evidence that it would actually cost more than $4 billion.
Quote of the day
"We’re going to get it done for less than ($4 billion), and we’re committed to working together to make sure that happens," Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing CEO.
Trump named economist and author Peter Navarro, whose books include "Death by China: How America Lose Its Manufacturing Base," to head a new group called the White House National Trade Council.
Digit of the day: 8
Maine became the eighth state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.
Around Wall Street
Gulf Coast oil refiners are cashing in on rising fuel demand from Mexico, shipping record volumes to a southern neighbor that has failed to expand its refining network to supply a fast-growing economy that has driven up demand for energy.
Uber shut down its self-driving car program in San Francisco after the California DMV revoked the registration of 16 of the vehicles because they didn't have the proper permits.
Those opponents of President-elect Donald Trump putting their faith in "faithless electors" will probably be disappointed by the end of today, when the final electoral votes are tallied. For those needs in review in American civics, when Americans vote in presidential elections, they are actually voting for electors. The majority of these electors pledge to vote in accordance with the popular vote of their precincts. Those that break that pledge are called "faithless electors." And because of ho
Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised his intelligence agencies' hacking of the U.S. presidential election and turned it from a general attempt to discredit American democracy to an effort to help Donald Trump, three U.S. officials said. Show us the evidence, the Kremlin responded. NBC broke the news that U.S. intelligence officials were confident that Putin was personally involved in the cyber campaign against the United States. The network further reported this morning that the Obama adm
China’s threat to slap a price-fixing fine on an as-yet unnamed U.S. automaker is just one example of how Beijing can retaliate if President-elect Trump upends decades of relations between the two countries.