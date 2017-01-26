Thursday Morning Briefing: Another brick in the wall

Well, President Donald Trump both literally and seriously authorized the building of a wall along the 2,000-mile-long Mexican border. He also plans to block federal funding to states and cities where local law enforcement refuse to turn in undocumented immigrants to federal authorities. That would mean the elimination of $2.27 billion in annual funds for the 10 largest cities in the United States.

The executive orders were signed just as Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray arrived at the White House for negotiations. He confirmed that the meeting between Trump and President Enrique Pena Nieto next week is still on. The New York Times reported that Pena Nieto was considering canceling his trip.

Trump may also order a review that brings back a CIA program for holding terrorism suspects in secret overseas "black site" prisons where torture, as defined by international law, was used, two U.S. officials said. Around the country Employees from more than a dozen government agencies have established a network of unofficial "rogue" Twitter feeds in defiance of attempts Trump to muzzle federal climate change research and other science.

Tweet ID: "824575562270269440"

Tweet ID: "824417957753323522" Trump's next move: reducing the U.S. role in the United Nations, the : reducing the U.S. role in the United Nations, the New York Times reported. She turned the world on with her smile Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Mary Tyler Moore, one of earliest feminist symbols on American television, died at age 80. She had been hospitalized with pneumonia and from cardiopulmonary arrest, the , one of earliest feminist symbols on American television, died at age 80. She had been hospitalized with pneumonia and from cardiopulmonary arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Chuckles bites the dust

The full episode is here and will not disappoint you. Around Wall Street Johnson & Johnson will buy Actelion for $30 billion in cash and spin off the Swiss biotech company's research and development pipeline. The acquisition gives J&J access to the Swiss group's line-up of high-price, high-margin medicines for rare diseases, helping it diversify its drug portfolio as its biggest product, Remicade for arthritis, faces cheaper competition. Fiat Chrysler expects to cut its debt pile in half to $2.68 billion debt, in a race against time to prove it can turn cash positive by the end of 2018. World stock markets rallied overnight, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through 20,000 points for the first time. By the way, columnist James Mackintosh of the Wall Street Journal, whose founder invented the index, thinks the benchmark is stupid (paywall). Around the world Trade will dominate the first talks between the new leaders of the United States and Britain this week, with both hoping commitments to a future deal will redefine their "special relationship." For Prime Minister Theresa May, the first foreign leader to meet Trump, even a simple promise to deepen trade ties could strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union. The United States will upgrade and build facilities on Philippine military bases this year, Manila's defense minister said, bolstering an alliance strained by President Rodrigo Duterte's opposition to a U.S. troop presence. Cuban President Raul Castro his country hoped to continue to normalize relations with the United States, but made clear the Trump administration should not expect concessions affecting the its sovereignty. Today's reason to live

See you down the road, Ms. Moore…