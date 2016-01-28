FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yokohama's Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year
January 28, 2016

Yokohama's Chinatown prepares to celebrate Lunar New Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Restaurant owners and shopkeepers in Chinatown make final preparations ahead of the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Chinese merchants originally settled in the city of Yokohama in 1858 in a area that grew to become one of the biggest Chinatowns in the world with more than 600 shops and 200 restaurants.

Since then it has gone through many changes, including an influx of newcomers about a decade ago who established more restaurants and food stands.

Celebrations for the New Year, which begins on Feb. 8, are expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people to Chinatown. 

