Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Hakuho performs the New Year's ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO - Three top-ranked sumo wrestlers performed a traditional foot-stomping ceremony at a Tokyo shrine on Thursday to welcome in 2016.

Hundreds of people welcomed with applause Mongolian-born Hakuho, Harumafuji and Kakuryu as they entered the shrine.