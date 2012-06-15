NYC police seek info on alleged sex abuse at prep school

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City police on Thursday urged anyone with knowledge about sexual abuse at the Horace Mann School in the Bronx to come forward, following a recent media report of alleged molestation at the venerable private prep school.

The New York Times Magazine published a report over the weekend that accuses some former Horace Mann teachers of sexually abusing male students decades ago. The article, written by a Horace Mann alumnus, was especially critical of the school’s inaction in several cases.

The police statement followed an announcement by Bronx District Attorney Robert Johnson, earlier in the week, of a special hotline for information about sexual abuse at Horace Mann.

The article has shaken the tightly knit Horace Mann community. Several thousand alumnae have convened on private forums on Facebook over the last week to support one another.

The co-ed prep school posted a statement on its website calling the allegations “highly disturbing and absolutely abhorrent.”

Since the highly publicized arrest late last year of Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, there has been a renewed public focus on cases of abuse by adults in positions of authority.

Sandusky, whose trial on the charges began this week, stands accused of abusing young boys he met through a charity he established for disadvantaged young people. The allegations led to the firing of Penn State’s long-time coach, Joe Paterno, who had been made aware of an accusation but did not contact the police. Paterno died earlier this year.

In New York City, at least 10 public school employees have been arrested this year on charges of sexually abusing children, according to the New York Times.