New York's Nassau and Suffolk Counties easily sell debt

(Reuters) - Two New York counties with severe financial problems got a positive response when they tapped capital markets this week, underscoring investor hunger for issues in high-income areas.

Nassau County said it got more than $1 billion of orders from individuals and institutions for the $218 million of short-term notes it sold on Thursday.

This followed a $60 million sale of debt by its Long Island neighbor, Suffolk County, on Wednesday that drew an unusually strong bid from a bank.

“While the spreads appear wide to Municipal Market Data’s (pricing scale), absolute yields are very favorable to issuers,” said Jay Alpert, an executive vice president at MR Beal in New York.

Nassau and Suffolk are both relatively high income counties with median incomes of $93,613 and $84,506 respectively, easily exceeding the $50,046 U.S. national average.

However, both have been struggling to fix their finances after over-relying on volatile sales-tax revenue and one-off measures, credit analysts say.

Fitch noted that Suffolk was relying a $100 million of one shots, including amortization of a nearly $67 million pension payment for 2013 that will increase costs in later years.

The notes issued by Nassau had a spread to the market index that was 25 basis points better than the comparable spread on similar notes issued in December, County Executive Tim Sullivan said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the county said the yield was cut 5 basis points from Wednesday’s pre-pricing.

The Series A notes, which mature on March 29, 2013, were priced to yield 0.80 percent with a 2 percent coupon. The Series B notes, which mature on April 30, 2013, also had a 2 percent coupon and were priced at a yield of 0.85 percent.

Nassau, located on the western half of Long Island, is under the control of a state oversight board. It was given a negative outlook by Fitch Ratings on June 1, which cited concerns about the county’s ability to cut costs and the potential risks it faced in tapping short-term note markets.

Suffolk County, which makes up Long Island’s eastern half, on Wednesday got what traders said was an exceptionally aggressive bid from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for $60 million of competitively sold bonds.

A spokesman for the bank had no immediate comment.

Christina Capobianco, Suffolk’s chief deputy comptroller, said the winning bid had a net interest cost of 2.95 percent. The second highest bid was from Morgan Stanley, at 3.33 percent; the third highest bid was from TD Securities, at 3.75 percent.

Richard Tortora, a financial advisor with Capital Markets Advisors in Great Neck, N.Y., said the spread between the bidders was unusually wide.

“Bank of America Merrill Lynch put a significant premium in their bid to drive down the net interest rate cost for us. They might have had an anxious buyer,” he said.

When the county borrowed money last fall, its cost of capital was higher at 3.28 percent, the officials said.

Suffolk’s credit rating was cut one notch to A-plus by Fitch Ratings on May 23, due to what it said were “persistent” operating deficits and the reliance on one-shot measures.