Woman dies in car crash near Kennedy airport
December 30, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Woman dies in car crash near Kennedy airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A woman was killed and three other people were injured when a car sped off the road not far from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport early on Sunday, police said.

The driver, who sustained minor injuries, was in police custody but no charges have been announced, said a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department.

Police were called at about 4:30 a.m. with reports of a car in the water, and concluded that the driver had lost control of the vehicle.

A female passenger, 25-year-old Dominique Jamison, was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital. Two other passengers and the driver were hospitalized with minor injuries and two passengers left the scene on their own, police said.

Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by David Brunnstrom

