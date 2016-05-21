FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man shot dead at famed Buffalo bar: police
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 21, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Man shot dead at famed Buffalo bar: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A gunman killed a man and wounded another on Friday in the famed New York state bar credited with inventing the spicy “Buffalo Wings” snack, police and media said.

The attacker entered the kitchen at the Anchor Bar on Main Street, Buffalo, fatally wounded a 32-year-old man then fled, a CBS affiliate reported.

It appeared the victim was specifically targeted, Buffalo police said on their Twitter feed. A second man was grazed by a bullet, they added.

The Anchor Bar says it was the first place to cook chicken wings in a spicy sauce and sell them as “Buffalo Wings”.

In 1964 the bar’s co-owner, Teressa Bellissimo, cooked up some leftover wings as a late-night snack for her son. They were a hit and went on the menu.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.