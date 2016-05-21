Man shot dead at famed Buffalo bar: police

(Reuters) - A gunman killed a man and wounded another on Friday in the famed New York state bar credited with inventing the spicy “Buffalo Wings” snack, police and media said.

The attacker entered the kitchen at the Anchor Bar on Main Street, Buffalo, fatally wounded a 32-year-old man then fled, a CBS affiliate reported.

It appeared the victim was specifically targeted, Buffalo police said on their Twitter feed. A second man was grazed by a bullet, they added.

The Anchor Bar says it was the first place to cook chicken wings in a spicy sauce and sell them as “Buffalo Wings”.

In 1964 the bar’s co-owner, Teressa Bellissimo, cooked up some leftover wings as a late-night snack for her son. They were a hit and went on the menu.