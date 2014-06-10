New York City heat lamp fire uncovers 'marijuana farm'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York man whose heat lamp sparked a fire in his basement apartment has been charged after emergency responders discovered a ‘marijuana farm,’ police said.

Officials answering a 911 call about a fire at a building in the Prospect Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn found 40 to 50 marijuana plants, halogen lights and water pumps.

“They discovered a marijuana farm,” said Sophia Mason, a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department.

The occupant of the apartment, a 45-year-old man, has been charged with four felonies related to the drugs. A lawyer representing the man could not immediately be reached for comment.