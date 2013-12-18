New York's next mayor de Blasio names budget director

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - New York mayor-elect Bill de Blasio on Wednesday tapped a long-time former state legislative budget negotiator to be the city’s next budget director after he takes office on Jan. 1.

During his three decades in government, Dean Fuleihan was the New York State Assembly’s principal staff negotiator on a $130 billion state budget and has served as the principal fiscal and policy advisor to state lawmakers.

In a statement, de Blasio said Fuleihan is “a true progressive who understands not only our limits, but our possibilities.” Fuleihan said he would help craft a “fair, responsible and progressive budget that economic inequality in our city head-on.”