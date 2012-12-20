Storm-canceled NYC marathon offers refunds to runners

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York City Marathon has offered refunds to those who paid to run in the 2012 race, which was canceled due to the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy.

The storm made landfall on October 29, six days before the race, killing about 43 people in New York City and devastating several neighborhoods.

Runners have the option of forgoing a refund in exchange for guaranteed entry in the 2013, 2014 or 2015 races, race director Mary Wittenberg said in a statement. Demand to run in the race typically outstrips the number of spots available.

A third option is guaranteed entry into the 2013 half marathon set for March 17.

Entry fees for the 2012 race were $216 for members of the New York Road Runners, $256 for other U.S. runners, and $347 for international runners.

International runners who gained entry to the 2012 marathon as part of a travel package will be contacted directly to review their options, organizers said.

The marathon is also offering full refunds for tickets purchased for race-week events such as the marathon eve dinner or reserved grandstand seating.