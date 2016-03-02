FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
The Met Breuer in New York showcases modern, contemporary art
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
March 2, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 2 years ago

The Met Breuer in New York showcases modern, contemporary art

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - The Met Breuer, a new extension of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, gave a preview of its opening exhibition which features works by artists ranging from Titian and Leonardo da Vinci to Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock.

The new exhibition and performance space will open its doors to the public on March 18 and is housed in the former home of the Whitney Museum, which moved to downtown Manhattan.

Thomas Campbell, the CEO and director of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, said the museum resumed collecting modern and contemporary art in the second half of the 20th century and audiences are interested in seeing more of it.

“So we’re reclaiming our original mission and we’re responding to audience interest,” he added.

The Met is leasing the building designed by Marcel Breuer for eight years. The Met plans to eventually add a wing to its Fifth Avenue location to showcase modern and contemporary art

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.