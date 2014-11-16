FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man dies after being pushed in front of New York subway
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 16, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Man dies after being pushed in front of New York subway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man died early Sunday after being pushed in front of a New York subway train by a male suspect who fled the scene, police said.

Officers found Wai Kuen Kwok, 61, of the Bronx, New York, dead on the tracks with severe body trauma at the 167th Street and Grand Concourse station, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

The initial investigation showed he was pushed in front of an incoming train at about 8:44 a.m. EST, police said.

A male suspect fled onto the street, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Colleen Jenkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.