FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY Times sells its last piece of Boston Red Sox
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 11, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY Times sells its last piece of Boston Red Sox

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Times Co (NYT.N) sold its remaining stake in the group that owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team and Liverpool soccer club for $63 million in cash, the company said on Friday.

A New York Times spokesman declined to comment on the buyer.

The company will recognize a pre-tax gain of about $38 million in the second quarter for its share of Class B units of the Fenway Sports Group.

Along with the Boston Red Sox and the Liverpool Football Club, the Fenway Sports Group owns about 80 percent of the New England Sports Network cable TV channel and a 50 percent stake in the NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing.

The New York Times began selling portions of its stake in the sports group beginning in 2009. The total price for its share totals $225 million.

The company bought its stake in the group for $75 million in 2002.

The New York Times Co, which owns its namesake newspaper and the Boston Globe, has shed a number of assets recently. It sold 16 newspapers across the U.S. Southeast and California for $143 million in January.

The New York Times Co’s stock fell 1.2 percent to close at $6.43 on Friday.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Jan Paschal, Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.