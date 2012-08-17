New York Times Co CEO stands to make $5 million next year

(Reuters) - Mark Thompson, the newly appointed chief executive of The New York Times Co (NYT.N), stands to make up to $5 million by 2013, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Thompson, outgoing director-general of the British Broadcasting Corp, will receive a compensation package that includes $1 million in base salary, bonuses, and $3 million in performance based stock and stock options.

His compensation is similar to that of former New York Times CEO Janet Robinson, except that Thompson will not take part in the company’s pension plan.

Additionally, Thompson will receive up to $60,000 in relocation fees to New York from Oxford, England and $25,000 in legal fees connected with the employment agreement.

The New York Times named Thompson CEO on Tuesday, capping an 8-month search for a CEO. He starts in November.