AC/DC drummer told stay off drugs after confronting witness: media
December 4, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

AC/DC drummer told stay off drugs after confronting witness: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A New Zealand judge ordered AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd to stay off drugs on Thursday, media said, after a confrontation which led him to being handcuffed and detained by police two days after he pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill and drugs charges.

Rudd, 60, had a dispute with a man outside a coffee bar and was pushed to the ground, media reported. The Stuff website and other outlets carried photos of Rudd being handcuffed and arriving at a police station.

Rudd, who has been on bail, came into contact with a prosecution witness, which was a breach of his bail conditions, media said.

A judge in the Tauranga district court allowed Rudd to remain free on bail but amended the conditions to include a ban on illicit drugs, which a government prosecutor said might curb Rudd’s erratic behavior.

On Tuesday, Rudd was bailed until February next year after his lawyer entered pleas of not guilty on charges of threatening to kill and possession of drugs.

Last month, Rudd was charged with trying to procure a murder, a charge that was withdrawn because of lack of evidence.

The Australian-born Rudd has lived in Tauranga, about 200 km (125 miles) southeast of Auckland, since he was sacked from the heavy metal band in 1983.

He rejoined in 1994, but has remained in New Zealand, where he owns a restaurant.

AC/DC released its first album in more than five years - Rock or Bust - this week.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
