Radar glitch grounds flights in New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A radar glitch across New Zealand’s airspace network disrupted flights across the country on Tuesday, leaving aircraft and passengers grounded for nearly two hours and causing delays once services resumed.

Departing flights at all of the country’s airports were suspended from around 0240 GMT (1040 EDT) following an network failure with a radar system operated by aviation infrastructure operator Airways New Zealand.

“I’ve been advised by the Civil Aviation Authority and Airways NZ that there has been an outage to the nationwide air radar network, the cause of which is not yet known,” Transport Minister Simon Bridges said in a statement.

Flights had resumed by around 0440 GMT (0040 EDT), but Air New Zealand said that it expected flights to be delayed well into the evening.

“Flights are now departing but the backlog will take some time to clear as approximately 160 international and domestic Air New Zealand flights have been impacted this afternoon and into this evening,” the airline said in a statement.