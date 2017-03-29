FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 5 months ago

Fog grounds flights in and out of New Zealand capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Thick flog blanketed the New Zealand capital on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of more than 100 flights and leaving travelers stranded.

"Fog and low cloud are also currently forecast in the Wellington area for tomorrow morning," Air New Zealand said in an emailed statement, adding it would decide on Thursday whether it can resume services.

Airport officials were offering free bottled water, blankets and snacks to anybody forced to stay at the terminal overnight, media said.

New Zealand's Meteorological Service said the fog was forecast to clear by Thursday afternoon.

Reporting by Benjamin Weir in SYDNEY. Editing by Jane Wardell and Nick Macfie

