FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ man jailed for eight years over infant formula contamination threat
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 23, 2016 / 1:02 AM / a year ago

NZ man jailed for eight years over infant formula contamination threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A businessman was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday for threatening to contaminate infant formula in New Zealand, the world’s largest dairy exporter.

Jeremy Kerr pleaded guilty to two counts of blackmail after sending threatening letters to New Zealand’s national farmers’ group and dairy giant Fonterra in 2014.

The messages were accompanied by packages of infant formula laced with pesticide 1080 and demanded that use of the toxic pesticide be stopped. Kerr’s business sold a competing pesticide.

Police said in October they had arrested a man after an 11-month investigation. A court in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, found that Kerr was motivated by financial gain.

“The impact on Fonterra, Federated Farmers and the potential impact on New Zealand’s trade relationships with China and other countries was extremely serious,” said Justice Geoffrey Venning in sentencing Kerr.

China is the biggest buyer of New Zealand dairy products. The head of a New Zealand exporters’ group said last year there had been a fall in Chinese demand after the threat to infant formula, which is prized among China’s middle class.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.