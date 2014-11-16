FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand shaken by quake swarm, no damage or tsunami threat
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 16, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Zealand shaken by quake swarm, no damage or tsunami threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - A strong earthquake with a magnitude 6.6 struck off the east coast of New Zealand on Monday, seismologists said, but there were no reports of damage or casualties and no threat of a tsunami.

The earthquake struck 155 km (96 miles) east of the small settlement of Te Araroa, on the isolated east coast of New Zealand’s North Island, at a depth of 92 km (57 miles), the country’s seismology authority GNS Science said.

Several aftershocks measuring between 6.2 and 6.5 were recorded at shallower depths.

New Zealand civil defence authorities and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said there was no danger of a tsunami.

Police in the region said they had no reports of damage or casualties. Social media reports described the quakes as a rolling motion that rattled goods on shelves and left lights swaying.

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.