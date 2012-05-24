New Zealand tightens budget, sticks to surplus plan

New Zealand Finance Minister Bill English speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand unveiled its toughest budget in 20 years on Thursday, with no spending increase and moves to increase the tax take in the struggling economy, as it laid out a return to a budget surplus by 2015.

The government said it is keeping spending around the previous year’s level by reprioritizing policies and cutting programs, and said it would bolster its income by closing tax loopholes.

“The Government is making significant new investment in priority areas, while at the same time keeping a tight rein on growth in spending and public debt,” Finance Minister Bill English said in a statement.

Budget forecasts showed budget deficits falling sharply over the next two years and a small surplus in 2014/15, which is seen as vital to maintaining its high credit ratings and satisfying foreign lenders.

Standard & Poor’s reaffirmed New Zealand’s double-A rating after the budget announcement.

“The stable outlook reflects our current expectation that the government will continue to consolidate public finances against the risks associated with the country’s high private-sector external debt,” said S&P’s credit analyst Kyran Curry.

S&P, which downgraded New Zealand’s sovereign rating last September by one notch, has said the country will retain its rating even if the government misses its targeted return to a budget surplus by one year.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed around $0.7500/10 after the budget was released.

Tax revenue has fallen below forecast due to a sluggish economy, forcing the government to slash spending, cut public service jobs by merging ministries and trim services, including shutting overseas embassies.

The government also reiterated its plan to sell state assets from the third quarter, including power companies, to raise up to NZ$7 billion to help fund the budget gap.

New Zealand’s deficit hit a record NZ$18.4 billion last year, worsened by a massive earthquake in Christchurch on the South Island.

REDUCING DEBT

The government said it would borrow NZ$13.5 billion ($10.2 billion) in the coming year, but expected borrowing over the next four years would be around NZ$3 billion less than previously forecast on improved growth and income.

The budget deficits were forecast to fall before turning to a tiny surplus of NZ$197 million in the 2014/15 fiscal year, which compared with a forecast surplus of NZ$370 million in February and NZ$1.45 billion in October.

“It’s a very thin surplus...almost a rounding error. Still, it’s a fairly quick return to surplus and it is consistent with previous budgets,” said RBC strategist Michael Turner.

Australia has forecast a return to surplus in the year to June 30 2013.

English said the budget was balanced and responsible in a world sensitive to debt-funded expansion of the economy.

“It will reduce upwards pressure on interest and exchange rates. It will stop our debt rising and allow us to start reducing it,” English told a media briefing.

He said the government would increase tobacco tax, reduce tax avoidance, and close tax loopholes around livestock and holiday home assets, to counter a forecast NZ$1 billion deterioration in its finances over the next three years.

With spending capped, analysts now expect New Zealand’s record low interest rates to stay low for a prolonged period.

“Tight fiscal settings will leave the onus of policy support on the OCR (official cash rate), remaining low for longer,” said ANZ Bank senior economist Mark Smith.

“In the absence of a European meltdown, OCR moves are off the agenda for a long time.”

The Treasury lowered its growth forecast for 2012/13 to 2.9 percent from 3.4 percent predicted in October, while slightly raising its 2013/14 forecast to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent.

New Zealand’s public finances have come under pressure as the economy has failed to gather momentum because of weaknesses in retail, manufacturing and construction.