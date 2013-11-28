FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ business confidence surges in November: ANZ survey
November 28, 2013

NZ business confidence surges in November: ANZ survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s business confidence raced to a 14-year high in November, as firms were strongly optimistic about their own outlook and that of the broader economy, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey’s headline measure of sentiment showed a net 60.5 percent of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, from a net 53.2 percent optimism level in the previous survey.

It was the highest confidence level since March 1999.

The monthly business outlook showed a net 47.1 percent of companies expect their business to grow in the next 12 months, unchanged from October.

The survey implied an economic growth rate of 5 percent, suggesting a continuation of broad-based economic expansion in the country.

“The tone of this month’s survey reinforces the developing theme of a business environment experiencing renewed vigor...we see the economy riding the crest of a business optimism wave,” said ANZ chief economist Cameron Bagrie in a commentary accompanying the survey.

Inflation expectations for the year ahead, a focus for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, were at 2.43 percent, the highest in 16 months, from 2.38 percent in October.

The latest Reuters poll shows economists expect rates to start rising in the first quarter of 2014. <NZ/POLL>

Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
