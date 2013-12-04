FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand new car registrations fall in November: NZTA
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2013 / 7:47 PM / 4 years ago

New Zealand new car registrations fall in November: NZTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man talks to a car salesman (L) at a luxury car yard in Wellington September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The number of new cars registered in New Zealand fell 6.4 percent in November from the previous month, according to data from the New Zealand Transport Agency on Thursday.

A total of 7,453 new cars were registered last month, 15 percent more than the same period last year.

Total car registrations, new and used, rose 1.9 percent on the month before, to be 23 percent higher than a year ago.

The number of new commercial vehicle registrations rose 5 percent on the month, and were 34.7 percent higher than a year ago.

The top-selling marker of new cars registered for the month was Toyota (7203.T) with 1,746, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors(GM.N), and Ford (F.N).

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.