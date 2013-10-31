FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ business confidence holds near 14-year high: ANZ survey
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 31, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

NZ business confidence holds near 14-year high: ANZ survey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s business confidence held close to a 14-year high in October, while companies were a touch more optimistic about their own outlook, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey’s headline measure of sentiment showed a net 53.2 percent of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, from a net 54.1 percent optimism level in the previous survey, which had been the highest since March 1999.

The monthly business outlook showed a net 47.1 percent of companies expect their own business to grow in the next 12 months from 45.3 percent in September.

The bank said the survey pointed to broad-based economic expansion, with an implied growth rate of more than 4 percent.

“The New Zealand economy is in a sweet spot,” said ANZ chief economist Cameron Bagrie.

“While we remain at the mercy of global forces to a degree, localized specifics -- housing shortages, a city rebuild, booming dairy prices, a turnaround in job prospects encouraging less emigration - are delivering considerable pep.”

Inflation expectations for the year ahead, a focus for the central bank, were at 2.38 percent from 2.31 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand reconfirmed it expected to start raising its cash rate from a record low 2.5 percent next year, but said the timing and extent would depend on the strong housing and construction markets, and the strength of the currency.

The latest Reuters poll shows economists expect rates to start rising in the first quarter of 2014. <NZ/POLL>

Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.