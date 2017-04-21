FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand consumer confidence drops in April: ANZ Bank
#Business News
April 21, 2017 / 1:36 AM / 4 months ago

New Zealand consumer confidence drops in April: ANZ Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People buy fruits at a fruit and vegetable market in front of the Te Papa Museum in Wellington October 2, 2011.Jacky Naegelen

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand slipped to a seven-month low in April as sentiment in the nation's commercial capital Auckland was dented by slowing house prices, a survey showed on Friday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index fell to 121.7 from 125.2 in the previous month. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below that indicates pessimism.

ANZ flagged a slow down in the property market in previously red-hot Auckland as the main cause behind the fall, but said the index remained historically high.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

