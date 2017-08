People buy fruits at a fruit and vegetable market in front of the Te Papa Museum in Wellington October 2, 2011.

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Consumer confidence in New Zealand fell in the second quarter as households have become increasingly nervous about the economic outlook, a survey showed on Monday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller consumer confidence index fell to 106.0 in the June quarter from 109.6 in the previous quarter. A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.